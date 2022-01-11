IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS PO Main admit card 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO Mains can visit the official website of IBPS-ibps.in and download their admit cards. The admit card for the IBPS main examination will remain available from January 10 to January 22, 2022. The main examination will be conducted on January 22, 2022. The direct link to check and download the IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2021 is also provided below for the reference of the candidates:

Visit the official website of IBPS-ibps.in Click on the 'IBPS PO Main admit card' link available on the homepage. You will now land on a new page where candidates will have to enter the login details. Next, your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and print a copy of the same for future reference.

Essentials to Appear for IBPS PO Main admit card 2021The IBPS PO Main examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 25 marks. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

To appear for the IBPS PO Main Examination, a candidate must carry along with his/her call letter of Online Main Examination along with authenticated/stamped Call letter of Online Preliminary examination and authenticated/stamped photocopy of (currently valid) photo identity proof.