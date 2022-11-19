IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022 Released at ibps.in; Check Exam Date, Hall Ticket Here

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the main examination to be held for the posts of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT). Candidates can download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at ibps.in. As per the schedule, the IBPS PO Main examination is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2022. Candidates can download their admit card till November 26, 2022.

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022 Important Dates

Commencement of Call letter Download 19 – 11 – 2022 Closure of Call letter Download 26 – 11 – 2022

Step-by-Step Guide to Download IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads,‘Click here to Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MTs-XII’

Enter the login credentials such as your ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password/DOB’

Your IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022/ IBPS PO Main Call Letter 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take the printout of the admit card for future reference.

The Online Main Examination for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 25 marks. “The tests of Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language and Data Analysis & Interpretation are divided into two parts: Section A and Section B. All questions in both the sections (A & B) are compulsory. Some questions will be of 2 marks and some questions will be of 1 mark,” reads the information handout.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.