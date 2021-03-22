IBPS PO Mains Score Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday released the score card of the candidates shortlisted for the interview round of IBPS PO mains 2020-21 under CRP-X at its official websiteibps.in. The link to view the scores online will be active on the official website till March 30, 2021. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Common Eligibility Test for Govt Jobs Recruitment Likely in September | Check Details Here

The current IBPS PO recruitment drive 2020-21 is being conducted to fill a total of 3,517 vacancies. The IBPS PO prelims exam was held on October 3, and 10, 2020, and on January 5, 6, 2021, results for which were announced on January 20. IBPS had conducted the CRP-X main examination for probationary officer (PO) recruitment on February 4, 2021. IBPS PO Main Result was declared on February 18.

Here's how to download the IBPS PO Main 2020 score card:

Visit the IBPS official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view your scores of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X’. A new login page will appear on the screen. Key in your credentials and login. Your IBPS PO main 2020 results and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its printout for future use.

IBPS has also released the score card of the SO Mains candidates who are o be called for the interview round. IBPS had conducted the SO prelims exam on December 26 and 27 last year. The main exam for IBPS Specialist Officer recruitment was conducted on January 24 and its result was declared on February 4.

Candidates who have cleared the main exam will be called in for the interview round. The date, time, venue, and guidelines for appearing in the interview round will be notified in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website ibps.in for regular updates.