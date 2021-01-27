IBPS PO Mains 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the IBPS PO Mains exam 2021 examination on its official website ibps.in. All those who had applied for the IBPS PO Main Exams 2021 have been requested to visit the official website and download their admit cards latest by February 4, 2021.

Students who will appear for the exam must note that wearing facemasks and gloves will be mandatory. They will also need to carry sanitisers to exam center. Further, candidates must keep a regular tab on the official website to check for latest updates on IBPS PO Mains 2021.

IBPS PO Mains 2021: Know Here Steps to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download admit card.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Now, enter your credentials. Hit submit.

Step 5: Download IBPS PO Main Exams 2021 admit card. Take a printout for a future reference.

Notably, the IBPS PO Mains 2021 examination is held for the recruitment of a Probation Officer/ Management Trainee in the organisation. Students must not forget to carry their hall tickets and one identity proof to the exam hall.