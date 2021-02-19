IBPS PO Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally announced the much-awaited IBPS PO Result 2020 for the main exam on Thursday. Those who appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the official site of IBPS– ibps.in. The result would be available till February 24.

The IBPS PO Main Exam was conducted for the recruitment of a Probation Officer/ Management Trainee in various banks across the country.

It was the second stage of the recruitment process as only those applicants was allowed to appear in this exam who were passed the IBPS PO Preliminary Exam.

Follow These Steps to Check IBPS PO Result 2020

Login to the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Result 2020 for main exam link

Direct LINK to CHECK IBPS PO Result 2020 Here

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can take a printout if needed.