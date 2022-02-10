IBPS PO Mains Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the result of the IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 on its official website, ibps.in. The result has been issued for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT). Those who have appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website ibps.in till 16 February 2022.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 80 Posts at indiancoastguard.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

How to check IBPS PO Mains Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link , ”Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-X” available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Log in using credentials such as Registration No / Roll No and Password.

Step 5: Your result will appear,

Step 6: Save, Download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 and take a printout for future use.

IBPS has conducted the IBPS PO mains exam on January 22, 2022, and the admit card for the same was released on January 10, 2022. IBPS PO Prelims Exam was held from December 04 to 11, 2022. Candidates who qualify in the main exam will be called for an Interview. IBPS PO Interview Admit Card shall be available soon on ibps.in.