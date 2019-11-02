IBPS PO/MT Preliminary Exam 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday announced the result of the preliminary examination for the post of Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MTs). Candidates can check their result on ibps.in, which is the official website of the IBPS.

The IBPS had conducted the preliminary exam in online mode on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. 4,336 posts will be filled through this exam.

Steps to check the result of IBPS PO/MT Preliminary Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Click here to view your result status of Online Preliminary Exam for CRP PO/MTs-IX’

Step 3: On the next page, enter your registration/roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Check your result on the next page

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future use

The result page can be accessed directly through this link.

Candidates can view their result on till November 8 after which the link would be disabled.

Successful candidates will now have to appear for the main exam, which will be conducted on November 30. The admit cards for the main exam would be made available on the official website soon.

The candidates who are successful in the second stage would then move on to interviews, which are scheduled to be conducted in January/February 2020. The provisional allotment list would be published next April.

The online application process for the exam was held from August 1-28, 2019.