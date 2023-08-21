Home

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 3,049 posts Ends Today, Direct Link Inside

The IBPS PO/MT recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3,049 posts as Probationary Officers and Management Trainees.

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2023: The online application window for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) will be closed today, August 21 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who are eligible to apply for the offered posts can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in and apply for the same. They should further note that the online examination (Preliminary) for the next Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees posts will be conducted in September or October 2023. However, the result will be declared in October 2023. The Main exam will take place in November 2023.

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the vacancies must keep in mind that they should be between the age limit 20 years to 30 years as on August 1, 2023 to be eligible for the post. On the other hand, the upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the post, a candidate must possess a Graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Moreover, the candidate must have a valid Mark-sheet or degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while on the day he/she registers online.

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants from Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Person with Benchmark Disabilities category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 175, whereas all other category candidates need to pay Rs 850 at the time of registrations.

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the PO/MT posts 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: Then, click on the application link available

Step 4: Register yourself and proceed with the application process as asked

Step 5: Fill up the application form and make the payment

Step 6: Hut submit and download the form for future reference

Direct link to PO/MT posts 2023 registrations

For additional information and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

