IBPS PO/MT Exam 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards for the preliminary recruitment exam for the post of Preliminary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee exam 2019 on its official website ibps.in.

The IBPS PO/MT Exam, the official notification for which was released in August, will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Steps to download IBPS PO/MT Exam 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘IBPS PO call letter’

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link ‘download online prelims call letter’ link

Step 4: Use your credentials to log in

Step 5: Download the admit card, which will appear on the screen, and save it for future use

Alternatively, admit card can also be downloaded directly from this link.

The preliminary exam, the duration of which will be 60 minutes, will comprise three sections, namely English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. Candidates need to pass in all three sections individually to qualify for the main exam, which will be held on November 30.

While the result of the preliminary exam will be announced in November, the same for the main exam will be declared in December.