IBPS PO/MT Exam 2019: The preliminary examination for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) begins from Saturday, i.e., October 12. Candidates who will take the exam are requested to download their admit card from the official website, i.e., ibps.in.

The official notification for IBPS PO/MT Exam 2019 was released on August 2019. The exam dates are October 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Here’s How to Download IBPS PO/MT Exam 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘IBPS PO call letter’.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘download online prelims call letter’ link.

Step 4: Enter all your login credentials.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: After checking your IBPS admit card, download and take a print out of it.

You must carry a copy of your IBPS PO/MT Exam 2019 Admit Card to the exam hall.