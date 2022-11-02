IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result for the preliminary examination held for the Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-XII). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. As per the academic calendar, the IBPS PO preliminary examination was conducted on October 15 and October 16, 2022. Candidates can view their result till November 9.Also Read - CSIR UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2022 Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Know How to Check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard and expected cut-off. Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Final Answer Key Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Result to be Declared Soon

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022: Check Important Dates

Commencement of Result 02 – 11 – 2022 Closure of Result 09 – 11 – 2022

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD IBPS PO PRELIMS RESULT 2022

HOW TO CHECK IBPS PO PRELIMS RESULT 2022?

Visit the official website at ibps.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-XII.’

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/ roll number, password/date of birth and captcha code. Now click on the login option.

Your IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the Main examination. For more details, check the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Posts Soon; Know How to Check at sebaonline.org