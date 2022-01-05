IBPS PO Result 2021 Download: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the Result link of the prelims exam for the posts of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee under CRP PO/MTs-XI. . Note, the Result link will be activated by late evening today as of January 5, 2022. Candidates can download the results when released from the official website, ibps.in. Note, IBPS PO Prelims Exam was conducted on December 04, and December 11, 2021 at various exam centres.Also Read - South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Clerk, Other Posts on southindianbank.com | Registration Begins From Today

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP PO/MTs-XI. ”

” Enter the necessary credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Your IBPS PO Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Save, Download and take a print-out of the IBPS PO Result 2021 for future use.

Through IBPS PO Recruitment 2021, a total of 4,135 vacant posts will be filled. According to the report, 5 lakh candidates had appeared in the IBPS PO examination. It is expected that IBPS may announce the IBPS PO Prelims result at any time.