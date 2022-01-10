IBPS PO/MT Prelims Score Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday released IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2021 on its official website. The scorecard has been published for the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XI).Also Read - Bombay Engineer Group Recruitment 2022: Apply For Cook, Barber, Other Posts Before This Date | Details Here

Now, candidates who had appeared in the Prelims Exam for the above posts can download the scorecard from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in from January 10 till January 22, 2022. The IBPS PO/MT prelims exam was held between December 4 to December 11, 2021, at various examination centers.

Here's how to download the IBPS PO/MT Prelims Score Card 2021

Go to the official website of IBPS – ibps.in. Then you need to click on the link that reads, ”‘IBPS PO/MTPrelims Score Card 2021′‘ available on the homepage. Enter the necessary credentials such as registration number, date of birth, captcha code. After entering the details, click on the ”submit” button. Your scorecard will appear on the screen. Save, Download IBPS PO/MT Prelims Score Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS PO/MT Prelims Score Card

The current IBPS PO recruitment drive 2022 is being conducted to fill a total of 4135 vacancies. Through Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XI), candidates will be recruited in Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India, and Punjab and Sind Bank, for the year 2022-23.