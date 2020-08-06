IBPS PO Recruitment notification 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) CRP-X. All those who are interested can visit the official website at ibps.in and and apply by August 26.

Check official notification here

How to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link which says “CWE PO/MT”

Step 3: As the next step, Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CWE-PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CWE-PO/MT-X)” )

Step 4: An application form will now open

Step 5: Look for a link which says “New registrations” and click on it. Enter all the information asked

Step 6: Your Provisional registration number and password will now be generated. Make a note of it somewhere

Step 7: Now, you can use your open the Provisional registration number and password to open saved data

Step 8: Upload picture, signature etc

Step 9: Fill in all the information asked

Step 10: Click on submit. Also, you can save it for future requirement.

Students can also check important dates here:

1) Online registration, deadline: August 5 to 26 (During this period students can also edit or modify their application if they choose to)

2) Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training— September 2020

3) Pre-Exam Training: September 21 to 26

4) IBPS PO preliminary exam: October 3, 10 and 11

5) IBPS PO preliminary exam results: November

6) IBPS PO main exam: November 28

7) IBPS PO main exam result: Month of December

8) Interview for shortlisted candidates will be conducted: January-February 2021

9) Provisional Allotment: April 2021