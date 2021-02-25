The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the IBPS PO Result 2020 scorecard on February 24, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the institute i.e. ibps.in. The marks would be available on the official site for candidates to check from February 24 to March 13, 2021. Below, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results. Also Read - IBPS PO Mains Result 2020 Out | Direct Link And Steps to Check Here

The main exam result was declared on February 18, 2021. The result was available for candidates till February 24, 2021. The examination was conducted on February 4, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Result 2020 score card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Online Main Examination for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees consisted of objective tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 25 marks. Those candidates who have qualified the main exam will be called for an interview. The interview dates would be announced by IBPS soon.

IBPS PO 2020 recruitment drive will fill up 1417 posts in various banks across the country. The online registration started on October 28 and ended on November 11, 2020.