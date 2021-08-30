IBPS PO RRB Score Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday published the IBPS PO RRB score card 2021 at the official website – ibps.in. The exam was conducted from August 1 to August 7. Candidates who qualified the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the main exam scheduled to be held on September 25.Also Read - IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How to Download Via Direct Link

Those qualifying the main exam will be called for interview and a final selection list will be released after that. Those who clear all the stages will be appointed as probationary officers in the regional rural banks. Also Read - IBPS CRP RRB Reserve List 2021 Released for Office Assistant & Office Scale 1 At ibps.in

How to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I Prelims Score Card 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘view ibps rrb officer scale-I result’

Step 3: A new page will open, log in using credentials

Step 4: Your result will appear, download and take a print out for future use.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Main online exam to be considered for being shortlisted for interview. “Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for the interview,” the official notice said. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. Also Read - IBPS SO Result 2021 For Mains And Interview Declared at ibps.in | Here's How to Download

Direct link to download IBPS PO RRB Score Card 2021 here