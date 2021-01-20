IBPS PO Score Card 2020-21 Latest Update: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the score card of preliminary online exam for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee under CRP PO/MTs-X Recruitment 2020. Now, the aspirants can download IBPS PO Score Card 2020-21 through IBPS official website – ibps.in on. Notably, candidates can check their score till February 4, 2021. Also Read - IBPS RRB 2020 Mains Exam on January 30: Exam Pattern, Question Style, Selection Process | Check Latest Updates Here

IBPS PO Score Card 202021: Here's How to Download it?

1) First candidates need to visit the official website of IBPS @ ibps.in

2) Then they need to click on the link – ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-X’.

3) After this, a new page will appear where candidates need to enter login details – ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’

4) Then, you need to click on ‘Login’ Tab.

5) After this, you can download IBPS PO Scores 2021.

Notably, the IBPS PO Prelims Exam was held on October 3, 10, and 11, and on January 6, 2021. The result was announced on 14 January 2021. All candidates who appeared in the prelims exam can download IBPS PO Result through the official link.

All those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will now appear for IBPS PO Mains Exam which will held on February 4, 2021. Moreover, the bank will soon release the admit card of mains exam for PO/MT Posts on its official website

For general information, the IBPS PO Recruitment is being done to fill 3517 vacancies for Probationary Officers or Management Trainee Posts in various banks such as Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Corporation Bank.