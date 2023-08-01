Home

Education

IBPS PO, SO Notification 2023 Out At ibps.in, Registration Open Till August 21

IBPS PO, SO Notification 2023 Out At ibps.in, Registration Open Till August 21

IBPS SO notification 2023-24 and IBPS PO notification 2023 has been released by IBPS for recruitment of Special Officers and Probationary Officers, respectively.

The deadline for IBPS PO, SO Notification 2023 is August 21.

IBPS SO and IBPS PO notification 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) for recruitment of Special Officers and Probationary Officers, respectively. As the registration process has commenced for IBPS PO 2023 and IBPS SO 2023, aspirants can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in and apply for the same. It is important to note that candidates can submit their applications for both exams by August 21.

Trending Now

Note that, IBPS SO 2023 preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 30 or 31. The main exam will be held in January next year. Coming to IBPS PO 2023, the preliminary examination will be held in September and the main exam will take place in November. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, reservation policy, and vacancies for PO and SO recruitment on the official website.

IBPS PO, SO Notification 2023: Special Officers Schedule 2023

Online registration and edit window begin- August 1

Online registration and edit window closes- August 21

Application fees payment- August 1 to August 21

Downloading of call letters- December 2023

Preliminary online examination- December 30- December 31

IBPS SO result announcement- January 2024

Call letters downloading for main exam- January 2024

Main exam date- January 28, 2024

Result Declaration- February 2024

Downloading of call letters- February to March 2024

Interview- February to March 2024

Provisional allotment of seats- April 2024

IBPS PO, SO Notification 2023: Probationary Officers Schedule 2023

Online registration and edit window begin- August 1

Online registration and edit window closes- August 21

Fee Payment- August 1 to August 21

Downloading of call letters for PET- September 2023

Conduct of PET- September 2023

Downloading of call letters for preliminary exam- September 2023

Preliminary online examination- September or October 2023

IBPS SO result announcement- October 2023

Call letters downloading for main exam- October or November 2023

Main exam date- November 2023

Result declaration- December 2023

Downloading of call letters- January to February 2024

Interview- January to February 2024

Provisional allotment of seats- April 2024

IBPS PO, SO Notification 2023: Application Fee

Scheduled Cast, Scheduled Tribe, Person with Benchmark Disability categories candidates applying for the posts have to pay an application fee of Rs 175 whereas candidates belonging to other categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 850.

For additional details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website at ibps.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES