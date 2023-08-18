Home

Education

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023 Registration On Till August 21, Apply Now At ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023 Registration On Till August 21, Apply Now At ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023 will end on August 21, 2023. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, important dates, syllabus, exam date, and notification on the official website.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023 registration underway.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS is accepting applications for the post of Probationary Officer and Specialist Officer till August 21. Candidates can register on the official website at ibps.in. According to the official IBPS notification, the prelims exam for IBPS PO 2023 will take place on September 23, September 30, and October 1. The qualified candidates will give the mains exam on November 5. A total of 1402 SO vacancies will be filled through the latest recruitment drive by IBPS. The vacancies for the post of IBPS PO are 3,049.

Trending Now

On the other hand, the prelims exam for IBPS SO 2023 will take place on December 30 and December 31, while the mains exam will take place on January 28, 2024.

What is the age limit to apply for IBPS PO, and SO?

Candidates applying for the PO and SO positions should be between 20 to 30 years of age as on August 1, 2023.

What is the salary of an IBPS PO, and SO officer?

The salary of a Probationary Officer is between Rs 52,000 to 55,000 per month. On the other hand, a Specialist Officer makes somewhere between Rs 38,000 and Rs 39,000 every month.

IBPS PO 2023 Online Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850. Meanwhile, for the aspirants belonging to the Schedule Cast, Schedule Tribe, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, the application fee has been fixed at Rs 175.

Prerequisites for IBPS PO 2023 Online Application

Candidates need the following documents to apply for the IBPS PO:

1. A scanned copy of the photograph in permissible size.

2. A scanned copy of the candidate’s signature. The signature should not be in capital letters.

3. A scanned copy of the candidate’s left thumb impression

How to apply for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023

Those who want to apply for the IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023 shall follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: First, go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: As you reach the homepage, click on the ‘IBPS PO 2023’ and ‘IBPS SO 2023’ application links.

Step 3: Register and login using the generated credentials.

Step 4: Next, duly fill out the Application form with the required information.

Step 5: After that, submit the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to apply for IBPS PO and SO before the deadline to avoid last-minute panic. For any further details, candidates shall visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES