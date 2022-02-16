IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday published the IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Mains 2022 Exam can download their score cards from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.Also Read - VMC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Junior Clerk, Other Posts on vmc.gov.in; Apply Before This Date

The facility of downloading IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022 will be available till February 24, 2022. IBPS has conducted the IBPS PO mains exam on January 22, 2022, and the result for the same was released on February 10, 2022.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download their scorecards:

Here’s How to download IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in

at Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads, “ Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-XI dated16/02/2022.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your login details like registration number or roll number, password or date of birth, and captcha code, and click on the login button.

Step 5: Your IBPS PO Main 2022 results and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save, Download and take its printout for future use.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Main online exam to be considered for being shortlisted for an interview. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4135 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

The Board has also uploaded the IBPS PO Interview Admit Cards on February 14, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the IBPS official website to know about the latest news and updates about the result and other details.