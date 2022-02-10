IBPS PO Mains Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 on its official website. The result has been declared for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT). Those who have appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website ibps.inAlso Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 80 Posts at indiancoastguard.gov.in

Candidates can download their IBPS PO Mains Result till 16 February 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Here’s How to download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-X" available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your login details like registration number or roll number, password or date of birth, and captcha code, and click on the login button.

Step 5: Your IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save, Download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 from the Direct Link given below.

IBPS has conducted the IBPS PO mains exam on January 22, 2022, and the admit card for the same was released on January 10, 2022. IBPS PO Prelims Exam was held from December 04 to 11, 2022. Candidates who qualify in the main exam will be called for an Interview. IBPS PO Interview Admit Card shall be available soon on ibps.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the IBPS official website to know about the latest news and updates about the result and other details.