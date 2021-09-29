New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS Recruitment 2021 has been released for various teaching, research, and IT department posts. The candidates must note that registration process would begin on October 1. The last date to apply for the posts is October 14. The candidates who are eligible and interested can check for more details on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. The examination is likely to be held in the month of examination.Also Read - IBPS Recruitment 2021: IT Engineer Posts Notified at ibps.in | Check Complete Details Here

The recruitment aims at fulfilling the vacancies of Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator, Software Developer and Tester posts.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the details of the post:

Post Code Post Name

1 Assistant Professors

2 Faculty Research Associates

3 Research Associates

4 Hindi Officers

5 IT Engineers (Data Centre)

6 IT Database Administrators

7 Software Developers and Testers (Frontend, Backend)

According to the reports, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection would give preference to the candidates having experience in developing objective tests, psychological and educational tests and other selection tools and with knowledge of computers.

Candidates must furnish admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the time of written exam, interview and document verification round. Each candidate would be required to obtain a minimum test score and secure sufficiently high scores to be considered further in IBPS Recruitment 2021.