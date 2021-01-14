IBPS Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced a recruitment drive to hire for the post of Analyst Programmer (Windows), Analyst Programmer (Frontend), IT Systems Support Engineer, and IT Engineer (Data Centre). Those interested in IBPS IT Recruitment can visit the official website at ibps.in.

NOTE: Students must that the registration link will be available from January 16 to February 08, 2021 on the aforementioned website.

All those who register for the IBPS 2021 exam will have to appear for an online exam, likley to be held in February or March 2021, Jagran Josh reported. The date sheet for IBPS IT recruitment is yet to be announced. Students can keep a tab on the official website of IBPS for all updates. Alternatively, students can also bookmark india.com for all latest updates on the IBPS recruitment drive.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: IBPS Vacancy Details

Analyst Programmer (Windows), Post Code (01) – 1 Post

Analyst Programmer (Frontend), Post Code (02) – 2 Posts

IT Systems Support Engineer, Post Code (03) – 1 Post

IT Engineer (Data Centre), Post Code (04) – 2 Posts

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online Application and Fee – 16 January 2021

Deadline For Application and Fee Payment- 08 February 2021

Online Examination (Tentative) – February / March 2021

Interviews (Tentative) – March 2021

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Analyst Programmer- Rs. 35,400 Rs. 54,126.00

IT Systems Support Engineer- Rs. 35,400 Rs. 54,126.00

IT Engineer- Rs. 35,400 Rs. 54,126.00