IBPS Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced a recruitment drive to hire for the post of Analyst Programmer (Windows), Analyst Programmer (Frontend), IT Systems Support Engineer, and IT Engineer (Data Centre). Those interested in IBPS IT Recruitment can visit the official website at ibps.in.
NOTE: Students must that the registration link will be available from January 16 to February 08, 2021 on the aforementioned website.
All those who register for the IBPS 2021 exam will have to appear for an online exam, likley to be held in February or March 2021, Jagran Josh reported. The date sheet for IBPS IT recruitment is yet to be announced. Students can keep a tab on the official website of IBPS for all updates. Alternatively, students can also bookmark india.com for all latest updates on the IBPS recruitment drive.
IBPS Recruitment 2021: IBPS Vacancy Details
Analyst Programmer (Windows), Post Code (01) – 1 Post
Analyst Programmer (Frontend), Post Code (02) – 2 Posts
IT Systems Support Engineer, Post Code (03) – 1 Post
IT Engineer (Data Centre), Post Code (04) – 2 Posts
IBPS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Online Application and Fee – 16 January 2021
Deadline For Application and Fee Payment- 08 February 2021
Online Examination (Tentative) – February / March 2021
Interviews (Tentative) – March 2021
IBPS Recruitment 2021: Salary Details
Analyst Programmer- Rs. 35,400 Rs. 54,126.00
Analyst Programmer- Rs. 35,400 Rs. 54,126.00
IT Systems Support Engineer- Rs. 35,400 Rs. 54,126.00
IT Engineer- Rs. 35,400 Rs. 54,126.00