IBPS Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) will close the recruitment drive for the post of Assistant Professor, Hindi Officer, Faculty Research Associate, IT Engineer (Data Center), IT Database Administrator, Software Developer & Tester (either Frontend or Backend) on Thursday dated Oct 14, 2021. Interested candidates now have the last chance to apply online for various posts from the official website which is at ibps.in/career.

As per the released notification by the IBPS, the online exam is likely to be scheduled in the month of October, November. However, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) might change the month of the exam. Note, candidates must keep a track of the examination schedule, date, admit card, and time from the official website.

The online forms began on Oct 1, 2021. Candidates must note again that the last date to apply is Oct 14, 2021.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

As per the released notification by the IBPS, each candidate has to pay a sum of Rs 1000 as an application fee. For more updates, one can check the official portal of IBPS.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates can now follow the steps given below to apply for the various post of the IBPS recruitment process.