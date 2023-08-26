Home

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Apply For PO/MT, SO Posts at ibps.in; Check Eligibility, Required CIBIL Score, Direct Link Here

IBPS SO Registration process will close on August 28. Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website - ibps.in.

IBPS Recruitment 2023: The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in September-October 2023 / November 2023. The registration process will conclude August 28, 2023. Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website – ibps.in. Meanwhile, IBPS SO Registration process will close on August 28. Please note that the candidate applying shall maintain a healthy Credit history and shall have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining of participating banks. The minimum credit score will be as per the policy of participating banks, amended from time to time. Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Check important dates, eligibility criteria and other details below.

IBPS PO, SO Registration Last Date

Commencement of on-line registration of application 01/08/2023 Closure of registration of application 28/08/2023 Closure for editing application details 28/08/2023 Last date for printing your application 12/09/2023 Online Fee Payment 01/08/2023 to 28/08/2023

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level.

How to Apply For IBPS Jobs?

Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Enter the registration details.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit and download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Prior to submission of the online application form candidates are advised to use the “COMPLETE REGISTRATION” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. Candidates can make the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through ONLINE mode only.

