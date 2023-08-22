IBPS Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline Extended For SO, MT And Other Posts

Home

Education

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 28, Direct Link Inside

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 28, Direct Link Inside

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Cast, Scheduled Tribe, Person with Benchmark Disability categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 175 for the posts whereas those belonging to other categories need to pay Rs 850.

The last date for IBPS PO, SO registrations is extended till August 21.

IBPS Recruitment 2023: The last date of the online application for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) and Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XIII) has been deferred by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who are eligible for the posts can now visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in and apply for the same. Candidates should note that the deadline has been extended till August 28. Previously, the deadline was till August 21.

Trending Now

The online IBPS examination (Preliminary) for the PO/MT post will be conducted in September/ October 2023. However, the exam for SO posts will take place in December 2023. It is important to note that the IBPS Recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,402 Specialist Officers posts and 3,049 Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees posts. Among the offered Specialist Officers posts, there are 500 vacancies for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I), 120 seats for IT Officer (Scale-I), the vacancies for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) stand at 31. While for the posts of Law Officer (Scale-I) and Marketing Officer (Scale-I) and Marketing Officer (Scale-I), the vacancies are 10, 700 and 41 respectively.

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Cast, Scheduled Tribe, Person with Benchmark Disability categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 175 for the posts whereas those belonging to other categories need to pay Rs 850.

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply For SO, MT/PO Posts

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, “SO, MT/PO 2023 application” on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself and proceed with the application process as asked

Step 4: Fill up the application form and pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit the form and download i

The last date for IBPS PO, SO registrations is extended till August 21

t for future reference

Direct link for Specialist Officer posts 2023

Direct link for PO/MT posts

For additional details and queries related to the posts, candidates are suggested to go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES