Home

Education

IBPS Releases Admit Card For RRB PO Prelims 2023; Check Steps to Download

IBPS Releases Admit Card For RRB PO Prelims 2023; Check Steps to Download

IBPS has released the admit card for RRB PO Prelims 2023, highlighting their commitment to diversity and inclusion by introducing an increased women's quota. Candidates should download their admit cards before August 6th and showcase their potential in the exams scheduled for August 6.

The exams will be conducted in August and September.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the RRB PO Admit Card 2023 for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XII). Those who applied for IBPS RRB PO XII can now access their hall tickets on the official portal, ibps.in. As the exams are scheduled for August and September, candidates are reminded to carry a printed copy of their admit cards on the day of the examination, along with a valid ID proof.

Trending Now

The exams will select candidates for 2,529 Probationary Officer positions and are scheduled for August 6. The call letters have been released for both officer’s scale I and office assistant (multi-purpose) positions. The selection process involves performance evaluation in the preliminary online exam and the main examination.

You may like to read

The examination will consist of two tests – reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude, each carrying 40 marks. Candidates will have 45 minutes to attempt all 80 questions, with one mark awarded for every correct answer. However, there will be a penalty for wrong answers, deducting 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question.

The exams will be conducted in August and September, on multiple dates: August 5, 6, 12, 13 and 19.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their marks in the IBPS CRP RRB Main exam and the actual vacancies reported by the RRBs. It is important to note that the interviews for selected candidates will be held in November, as stated on the IBPS website.

For those wondering how to download the IBPS RRB PO XII Admit Card 2023, here are the steps:

Visit the official website, ibps.in. Click on the highlighted link tab on the CRP RRBs page. Proceed to the RRBs Phase XII section. Click on the link to download call letters. Eer your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth, and then log in. Verify the details and download your admit card for the exam.

Established as an autonomous body, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) aims to develop and implement top-notch assessment and selection processes for various client organisations. In the year 2022-23, an impressive total of 87.60 lakh candidates registered for various IBPS Examinations, showcasing the significance and popularity of these assessments.

To ensure equal opportunities for candidates from all backgrounds, IBPS has introduced an increased women’s quota, encouraging more female candidates to participate actively in the selection process. This move aims to achieve gender balance and representation in the banking sector, fostering a fair and inclusive recruitment process.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES