IBPS RRB 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB 2019 notification on its official website, ie., ibps.in. As per the official notification, the IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be held on August 3, 4 and 11 this year. The IBPS RRB Main Exam would be held on September 22, 2019.

Notably, candidates will be selected for recruitment into the various posts based on their scores in the IBPS RRB 2019 exam.

Check the vacancies available for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019:

1) Total vacancies as per the IBPS notification: 12,000 Vacancies for Office Assistant: 7373

2) Vacancies for Officer Scale 1: 4856

3) Vacancies for officer scale 2: 1746

4) Vacancies for Officer scale 3: 207

Check all the important dates related to IBPS RRB Exam 2019:

1) The IBPS RRB 2019 exam will be conducted in the month of August and September 2019.

2) IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims Exam will be conducted on August 03, 04 and 11, 2019

3) IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam will be held on August 17, 18 and 25, 2019

4) IBPS RRB online examination for Main / Single Officers (I, II & III) to be held on September 22, 2019

5) IBPS RRB online examination for Office Assistant to be held on September 29, 2019

Check details regarding IBPS RRB online application form:

1) The form was made available on June 18, 2019

2) The last date for submitting the online application form: July 04, 2019

3) Conduct of pre-exam training for Officer Scale-I: July 21 to July 26, 2019

4) Conduct of pre-exam training for Office Assistant: July 27 to August 1, 2019

5) Declaration of Result Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October 2019

6) Declaration of Result Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October 2019

7) The download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October 2019

8) Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): November 2019

9) Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant. (Multipurpose)): January 2020

Check the age limit of IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 as on 01.06.2019:

1) Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager): Above 21 years to below 40 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1979 and later than 31.05.1998 (both dates inclusive)

2)Officer Scale- II (Manager): Above 21 years -to below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1987 and later than 31.05.1998 (both dates inclusive)

3) Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager): Above 18 years to below 30 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1989 and later than 31.05.2001 (both dates inclusive)

4) Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Between 18 years and 28 years i.e. candidates should have not been born earlier than 02.06.1991 and later than 01.06.2001 (both dates inclusive

Notably, the Nodal Regional Rural Banks would coordinate the interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2019.