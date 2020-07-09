IBPS RRB Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB Recruitment Exam 2019, on its official website – www.ibps.in. The IBPS RRB Provisional list can be viewed by the candidates till August 7, 2020. Also Read - IBPS RRB Result 2019: Check Your Office Assistant (Clerk) Preliminary Exam 2019 Scores at ibps.in

Steps to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Provisional Allotment List:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “Click Here To View Your Result for CRP RRB – VIII Office Assistant and Officer Scale-I (Provisional Allotment – Reserve List)”.

Step 3: Now, choose “CRP-RRBs-VIII – Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose)” OR “CRP-RRBs-VIII – Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose)” this option.

Step 4: A new page will open. Enter all the details asked including your registration number.

Step 5: IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Provisional Allotment List will now be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

DIRECT LINK: IBPS RRB Reserve List For Office Assistant

DIRECT LINK: IBPS RRB Reserve List for Officer Scale I