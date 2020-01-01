New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday announced the provisional allotment list for Office Assistant and Officer posts on its official website ibps.in. All those who appeared for the exam may visit the aforementioned website and check their results.

The list for positions including Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, Officer Scale-II (GBO), Officer Scale-II (Specialist Officers), Officer Scale-II under RRB VII can be accessed on the main website till the end of the month.

How is how you can check IBPS RRB 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in.

Step 2: Now, on the sliding ticker bar, look for the result. Click on it.

Step 3: The recruitment page will open. It will have links to all the relevant results.

Step 4: Now, all the details asked and click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your result, take a print out of the same for a future reference.