IBPS RRB 2020 Mains Exam Latest Updates: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already announced the IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2020 for the Officer Scale I (PO) on Monday. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam will now be getting ready to appear for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Mains 2020 exam that will be held online on January 30 this year. Notably, this exam will be held under the CRP RRB IX recruitment drive.

To get selected for the covetous post, candidates need to qualify the IBPS RRB 2020 Mains Exam and get into the provisional allotment list.

For IBPS RRB Mains 2020 exam for Officer Scale I, a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQ) will be asked from Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language and Quantitative Aptitude sections.

Moreover, there will be penalty of negative marking of 1/4th marks in the exam for each wrong answer marked by candidates. In General Awareness section, questions will be framed to test candidates’ knowledge of Current Events and Happenings, banking & financial awareness. The section will contain questions from GK, Current Affairs, Economics, History, Sports, Economic Developments and Banking awareness.

IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2020: As the results of the IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2020 have been declared, the candidates can check their score on the official website. The bank has already uploaded the scorecard of all the candidates on the official website. The IBPS RRB PO notification was published on October 26, 2020, for the recruitment of 3800 Officer Scale 1 posts. The application registrations for the same were held from July 1, 2020, to July 21, 2020, and the examination was held on September 13, 2020.

IBPS RRB PO Selection Process: As per updates, there is a Pre- and Main exam for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant. The final merit list for the selection of the post is made on the basis of the main exam. Candidates will be selected for interview on the basis of performance in the Office Scale – I – The main exam and based on that, final merit is made.