New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card or call letter on the official website on Friday, i.e, July 26, 2019. Candidates who had applied for the recruitment examination of Group B – Office Assistant (Multipurpose) are requested to visit ibps.in to download their admit card.

Check the steps below to download your call letter:

Step 1: Visit the official website –ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link and enter all the necessary details such as registration number, date of birth, and security code.

Step 3: Now download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant call letter.

Step 4: Take a print out of the same for further reference.

Note that the link to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card will be available only till August 18, 2019. Therefore, candidates are requested to download their call letter before the date of closure.