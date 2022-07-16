IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “B” – Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts today, July 16, 2022. Registered candidates can download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 through the official website of IPBS at ibps.in.Also Read - ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 10 Marksheet, Rechecking Guidelines, Fees Here

As per the official notification, the IBPS RRB Clerk Exam will be conducted on August 14, 2022, across the country. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of IPBS at ibps.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “B” – Office Assistants (Multipurpose).”

A new webpage will open.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and password.

Your IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given above. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8106 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.