IBPS RRB office assistant admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card for the Main exam for the post of office assistant (multipurpose) – a job at the clerical level. Notably, the candidates who have cleared the prelims can download the main admit card from the official website ibps.in.

IBPS RRB office assistant admit card: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link

Step 3: Click on admit card link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates must remember that they would be able to download the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card till February 20, 2021, from ibps.in. Notably, the candidates must download their admit card before the closure date.

For general information, the IBPS RRB Clerk exam will be held for 2 hours. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test. Candidates qualifying the IBPS RRB Clerk mains written exam will be called for an interview round.

Candidates also need to know that the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021 will be held on February 20, 2021 (Saturday). The online examination will comprise of objective based questions from reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, Hindi language, English language and numerical ability. The IBPS RRB Clerk exam will be consisting of total 200 marks.