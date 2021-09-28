IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Main exam 2021 for Regional Rural Banks. All candidates who have registered for the IBPS RRB Office Clerk 2021 exam can download their hall ticket from IBPS official website ibps.in.

This Call Letter/Admit Card is for the Mains Exam that is scheduled to be held on October 17, 2021, in a computer-based test mode. The exam will be of 2 hours duration consisting of 200 objective type multiple choice questions for 200 marks. The Main exam will be held for candidates who cleared the IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary exam. The result of the prelims exam was announced on September 3.

To download the admit card, candidates need to have their Registration Number and Password. It is to be noted that this admit card is a mandatory and important document for the exam day. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to write the exam. An official IBPS notice stated, “Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.”

Here’s how to download IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on “ Click here to download online Main Exam call letter for IBPS CRP-RRBs-X Office Assistant (Multipurpose) .”

.” Put in your Registration No/ roll number and Password/ DOB (DD-MM-YY)

The IBPS Clerk admit card will appear on screen

Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download IBPS RRB Clerk Main admit card.

The IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Admit Card for Mains Exam will contain all details related to the exam day like venue, timings, and personal details. All candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card carefully and in case of any discrepancy, must report it to the authorities.