IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday released the admit card for the IBPS RRB Mains examination on its official website. It is to be noted that the admit card has been released for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts. Candidates planning to appear for the main examination can download the IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule to Release Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check List of Documents to Register

IBPS will conduct the IBPS RRB Mains examination on September 24, 2022. The examination will be held at several examination centres across the country. The last date to download the IBPS RRB Mains Call Letter is September 24. Also Read - BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply For 208 Posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Read Details Here

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022: Check Important Dates

Commencement of Call letter Download September 12, 2022 Closure of Call letter Download September 24, 2022

Direct Link: IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card Download Link