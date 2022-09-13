IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains admit card 2022. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can download the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official IBPS website – ibps.inAlso Read - IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2022 Released at ibps.in, Direct Link, Steps to Check Prelims Scores Here

In this article, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card. The examination will be held on September 24, 2022. The exam will be held online mode. There is a total of 200 questions carrying one mark each. The exam duration is for 2 hours. Also Read - IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Out at ibps.in; Check Direct Link, Exam Date Here

IBPS RRB mains admit card 2022: Steps To download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. Also Read - IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Declared: Here’s How to Check Score on ibps.in

Step 2: Click on IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Details mentioned on IBPS RRB mains admit card 2022

Applicant’s name

Gender (Male/ Female)

Applicant roll number

Applicant photograph

Exam Date and time

Candidate date of birth

Father’s/ mother’s name

Category (ST/ SC/ BC & Other)

Name of exam centre

Test centre address

Post name

Examination name

Time duration of the exam

Exam centre code

Essential instructions for the examination

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement world-class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organizations.