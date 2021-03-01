IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the result of RRB Clerk Main Exam for office assistant posts some time today, March 1. After the result is declared, the candidates will be able to check their result by visiting ibps.in. The result of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam was released on 25 January, 2021. The selected candidates had given the main examination on February 20.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4,624 vacancies for office assistant posts.

Here’s how to check IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2021:

Go to the official website ibps.in

Click on the link “Click here to View Your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX – Office Assistants (Provisional Allotment)”.

Enter your key in credentials and log in

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Selected candidates will be deployed in Arunachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, Andhra Pradesh Rural Development Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Pratham UP Gramin Bank, Bangia Rural Development Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank, North Bihar Rural and other rural banks.