IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Latest News Today: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2022 and now the candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 can now check their results on the official website- www.ibps.in. They can check the IBPS RRB 2022 office assistants prelims result after logging in with their registration number or roll number and or password or date of birth.

Notably, the candidates who clear the prelims of IBPS RRB 2022 office assistants 2022will be eligible to appear in the main exam which is scheduled for September 24. The candidates need to know that IBPS RRB 2022 admit card for the main exam will be released soon online on the official website.

The candidates need to note that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2022 and the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2022 will be declared by IBPS by the third week of September. Another important thing for the candidates to know is that the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains (Final) Result 2022 is scheduled to be declared on 1 January, 2023.

IBPS RRB 2022 result dates 2022

Events Dates IBPS RRB 2022 prelims exam (office assistants) August 7, 13, 14, 2022 Declaration of IBPS RRB result 2022 September 8, 2022 Last date to check the IBPS RRB 2022 prelims result 2022 (office assistants) October 1, 2022

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Here’s how to check score

Visit the official website of IBPS @ibps.in

Click on the notification reading- “Click to Download Online Mains Exam Result for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistants”.

Enter your registration number, password and captcha code to check your IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result will be displayed on the screen. Download your IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result.

Take a printout for future reference.

The candidates should note that the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had earlier announced more than 8000 vacancies for the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), through Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI). These vacancies were declared in 43 Regional Rural Banks across the Country.