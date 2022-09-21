IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Declared: The Institute of Banking Personnel released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on Wednesday. Now the candidates can check the score on the official website. The candidates must be knowing that the IBPS clerk exam was conducted on September 3 and September 4 in four shifts. In these shifts, the candidates had appeared for the tests in three main sections – Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language.Also Read - IBPS RRB PO Prelims Score Card 2022 Released at ibps.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Marks Here

It should be noted that the candidates who qualify the prelims will have to appear for the Main exam. The Main IBPS Clerk exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2022. Also Read - IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 Declared at ibps.in, Direct Link Here

As the results are declared, the candidates can check their IBPS Clerk Prelims results through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. Also Read - IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Another important thing to note that the recruitment for IBPS Clerk 2022 exam will be done in three phases: Prelims, Mains, and interview. Candidates who will clear all three rounds will be selected.

As the prelims result is out, the IBPS will provide the admit card release date for mains exam.

Details to Check in IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2022

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Registration number

Category

Post applied

Date of exam

Total marks of the exam

The sectional and overall cut-off score

Marks scored in aggregate and also for each section

How to check IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022