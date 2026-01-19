Home

Education

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 LIVE Update: IBPS RRB Clerk prelims scorecard at ibps.in soon; Check step-by-step guide to download

live

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 LIVE Update: IBPS RRB Clerk prelims scorecard at ibps.in soon; Check step-by-step guide to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) is all set to announce the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results 2025 on its official website.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) is all set to announce the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results 2025 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can check the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result at ibps.in. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk mains exam. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scorecard.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.