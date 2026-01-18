Home

Education

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon at ibps.in; know how to download scorecard

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon at ibps.in; know how to download scorecard

Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk mains exam.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) will declare the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results 2025 anytime soon on its official website. Once announced, candidates can download the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result at ibps.in. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk mains exam.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon at ibps.in; know how to download scorecard

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination.’

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/ roll number, password/date of birth and captcha code.

Now, click on the login option.

Your IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the Main examination. For more details, check the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.