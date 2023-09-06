Home

Education

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Released at ibps.in, Steps To Check RRBs XII Office Assistant Marks Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Released at ibps.in, Steps To Check RRBs XII Office Assistant Marks Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 scores today.

WBJEEB ANM & GNM Result 2023 Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Rank Card, Direct Link Here

Education News: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 scores today. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. To recall, the preliminary result was declared for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group “B” – Office Assistants (Multipurpose) on September 1, 2023.

Trending Now

The scores will be available on the website from September 6 to September 15, 2023.

You may like to read

IBPS RRBs clerk prelims: How to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those who have passed the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination is expected to be conducted on September 16, 2023. The admit card for the same will be displayed on the website soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES