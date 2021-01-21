IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2020-21 Download: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) has released the result of preliminary exam for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk) on Thursday. As the results are out, candidates now can download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result from the official website of IBPS – ibps.in. Notably, they can download the results till 27 January 2021. Also Read - IBPS PO Score Card 2020-21 Released: Candidates Can Download Score @ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2020-21: How to Download Result Also Read - IBPS RRB 2020 Mains Exam on January 30: Exam Pattern, Question Style, Selection Process | Check Latest Updates Here

1) First go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in Also Read - IBPS SO Prelims Results 2020 Announced Just Now | Check Your Score, Other Details at ibps.in

2) Then you need to click on ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX – Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’

3) And then a new window will open where you need to enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password

4) After that you need to click on ‘Login’ Button

5) And you can download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021

IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2020-21

The IBPS has also released =the score card for all the candidates appeared in the exam on its official website.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021

The successful candidates who have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the mains exam. IBPS RRB Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 February 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

Now, the successful candidates are required to download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card is expected to release in the 2nd second of February 2021.

As per updates, the IBPS RRB Clerk Exam was conducted on 19 September 2020 to 26 September 2020 and on 02 January 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment is being done to fill 4624 vacant posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose)CRP RRBs IX) in Rural Bank across India including Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank, Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank etc.