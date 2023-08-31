Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Expected Today at ibps.in, Check RRB Office Assistant Prelims Scorecard
IBPS RRB Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) is expected to declare the IBPS RRB Clerk Result result, today August 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the reserve list by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.
How to Check IBPS RRB Clerk Allotment Result 2022?
- Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) at ibps.in.
- On the homepage, click on the direct link.
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number/roll number, password, and captcha code.
- Now click on the submit option.
- Your IBPS RRB Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
