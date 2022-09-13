IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 scorecard Download Link: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result for the preliminary exam held for the posts of Office Assistants today, September 13, 2022. Candidates can download the IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 scorecard by visiting the official website at ibps.in. IBPS will conduct the IBPS RRB Mains examination on September 24, 2022. The examination will be held at several examination centres across the country.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 56 Posts at plapps.indianoil.in Across India. Read Details Here

The last date to download the IBPS RRB Mains Call Letter is September 24. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the scorecard. Also Read - CUET UG Result 2022 to Release Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Marking Scheme, Other Details Here

Direct Link: Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2022

Direct Link: Download IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022

Here’s How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Scorecard 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, Click on the flashing link that reads, “Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistant (Multipurpose).”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number, roll number, and password. Now click on submit option.

Your IBPS RRB Clerk Scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the RRB Clerk Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.