IBPS RRB Main Revised Schedule: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks is likely to release the revised schedule of the IBPS CRP RRB VIII online Main Examinations soon on Monday, i.e., September 16.

Candidates are requested to check the revised schedule on the official website, ibps.in.

This online main exam which seeks to recruit candidates for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) will be available in English as well as a regional language of the respective state.

Check The Pattern For Officer Assistants (Multipurpose) Exam Here:

1. 50 marks for Reasoning

2. 20 marks for Computer Knowledge

3. 40 marks for General Awareness

4. 40 marks for Language (English/Hindi)

5. 50 marks for Numerical Ability

Check The Pattern For Officer Scale I Main Exam Below:

1. 50 marks for Reasoning

2. 20 marks for Computer Knowledge

3. 40 marks for General Awareness

4. 40 marks for Language (English/Hindi)

5. 50 marks for Quantitative Aptitude

Note that candidates can write the exam in a language of their choice and must mention the same in their application form.