IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Saturday released IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2021 for Officer Scale I on its official website — ibps.in. The link to download the admit card will be available on the official website from July 17 to August 7, 2021.

The online preliminary exam will be conducted in August 2021. The exam dates have not been announced by the institute yet. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary exam can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.

How to download IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. Click on IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the admit card and download it. Take a print out of the same for further use.

The examination will comprise the following objective type multiple choice tests. A total of 40 questions will be asked from reasoning and 40 from quantitative aptitude section. The exam duration is for 45 minutes.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2021