New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Result 2021 for mains written exam and the interview released. The candidates can download the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Result 2021 from the official site of IBPS, ibps.in. In this article, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results. Candidates would be able to check the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Result 2021 till April 9, 2021. The direct official web-link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Result 2021 is mentioned below. Also Read - IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Officer Scale I Mains Result Released on ibps.in, Check Details Here

Visit the website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

Go to the Latest Notification section

Click on the link, “IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Result 2021”

You will get re-directed to the login page

Enter roll number and password to log in

Check and download IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Result 2021

Take a print of the combined scorecard of Mains and Interview for future reference.

The mains written examination was held on January 30, 2021, at various exam centres in the country. The preliminary examination was conducted in the months of September and October 2020.

As per the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Result 2021, a total of 3800 candidates will be recruited as Officer Scale-I in various Rural Banks of India.