IBPS RRB officer scale II result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result for the recruitment exam for the post of RRB officer scale II. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the bank ibps.in, ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The candidates can also download the score card from the official website of the bank. The online window to download score card will be opened till February 7.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- ibps.in, ibpsonline.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will be available, download

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online single exam to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

Several banks including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank will be recruiting under the programme.